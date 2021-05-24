New Delhi 6 restaurant opens more employment opportunities

A new restaurant has opened in the Damodar City food court specializing in Northern Indian cuisine.

Delhi 6 is the latest outlet at the complex and currently has six employees with more to come as the business progresses.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar reminded the businesses at the official opening that customer satisfaction is essential.

“Food industry is something where customers must be happy, it’s not something that you can compromise with quality when it comes to food, you know when you have satisfied customers, and we give them finger-licking food, of course, and they’ll come back”

The Restaurant has brought in chefs from India and they plan to deliver northern Indian dishes at affordable prices.



New Delhi 6 restaurant.