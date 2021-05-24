Smith appointed new Westpac Fiji CEO

Shane Smith has been appointed the new Chief Executive for Westpac Fiji.

According to a statement by Westpac Fiji, Smith has 37 years of regional banking experience and has held senior leadership roles for Westpac in Australia, and across the Pacific.

Westpac’s Managing Director Damien MacRae says Smith has made his mark in banking and has made significant contributions to the Westpac Group.

Article continues after advertisement

Smith has held many positions which includes customer service officer, banking, IT, operations and executive roles and he was also the General Manager for Westpac in Samoa and Vanuatu.

Smith has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of the South Pacific, and a Post Graduate Certificate in Executive Management from the University of New South Wales.

Meanwhile, Smith says his priority is connecting with people, stakeholders and customers who have had it tough for the best part of two years.

The newly appointed CEO says the current situation makes it difficult but he is looking forward to getting on the road, listening and ensuring Westpac fulfils its obligations to their customers and the community at large.