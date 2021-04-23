New Caledonia businesses show interest in Fiji

The Fiji and New Caledonia e-trade expo has received a positive response since its launch last month.

Investment Fiji’s Trade and Investment Manager, Kamal Chetty says some New Caledonia businesses have shown interest in certain commodities that Fiji has to offer.

Chetty says the expo is a pathway where Fiji and New Caledonia can explore business opportunities, secure new markets and attract investors.

Article continues after advertisement

“Out of that, we have received several interests into cocoa products, moringa products, sugar, noni juice, hand sanitizers, kava, and other wood products. This has been the kind of interest to date but it will continue for another one month.”

Fiji had also launched its e-trade expo with Australia and this is expected to continue for another month.