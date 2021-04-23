Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|Drastic steps taken to enforce COVID safety measures|Man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies|We need to control now before we lose the battle: MOH|Contact tracing taking place in Suva-Nasinu areas|Grocery assistance applications open at 9am today|Health Ministry concludes vaccination campaign in Nadi|Four new cases of COVID-19, as Lautoka Hospital goes into lockdown|Latest COVID-19 patient is critical|Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility|First Ra case confirmed to be Indian variant|Safety of staff prioritized|All containment zones remain|Board set up to investigate soldiers misconduct|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|FNU students receive refreshment packs|Grocery assistance to begin in Nadi tomorrow|Government to decide on use of direct budget support|Ministry notes high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine|Police help Health Ministry to monitor shoppers|
Full Coverage

Business

New Caledonia businesses show interest in Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 6, 2021 12:25 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

The Fiji and New Caledonia e-trade expo has received a positive response since its launch last month.

Investment Fiji’s Trade and Investment Manager, Kamal Chetty says some New Caledonia businesses have shown interest in certain commodities that Fiji has to offer.

Chetty says the expo is a pathway where Fiji and New Caledonia can explore business opportunities, secure new markets and attract investors.

Article continues after advertisement

“Out of that, we have received several interests into cocoa products, moringa products, sugar, noni juice, hand sanitizers, kava, and other wood products. This has been the kind of interest to date but it will continue for another one month.”

Fiji had also launched its e-trade expo with Australia and this is expected to continue for another month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.