New bill will 'break international law': Northern Ireland Secretary

A government minister has said a new bill to amend the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU will “break international law”.

Concerns had been raised about legislation being brought forward which could change parts of the withdrawal agreement, negotiated last year.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis conceded it would go against the treaty in a “specific and limited way”.

Former PM Theresa May warned the change could damage “trust” in the UK over future trade deals with other states.

The permanent secretary to the Government Legal Department, Sir Jonathan Jones, has announced he is resigning from government in light of the bill, making him the sixth senior civil servant to leave Whitehall this year.

Sir Jonathan, who is the government’s most senior lawyer, is understood to have believed the plans went too far in breaching the government’s obligations under international law.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the bill and accused No 10 of “reopening old arguments that had been settled”, saying the “focus should be on getting a [trade] deal done” with the EU.