Business

New bar creates 11 jobs

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 6, 2022 12:20 pm
A newly opened Busy Bees Bar and cafe in Cuvu, Sigatoka has created jobs for 11 Fijians.

Former Fijian citizen, Kusum Nisha resides in Australia and chose to invest in Fiji.

Minister for Youth, Praveen Bala says such investments will help in Fiji’s economic recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“Under the FijiFirst Government, while we are aware of the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, we are already getting up to take Fiji and all Fijians to better times and this means to look at ways and means of investing in the Fijian economy and providing jobs and opportunities for all.”

$100,000 has been invested in this new venture.

 

