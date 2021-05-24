Home

Business

New appointment at Sun Insurance

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 4:08 pm

Tarlochan Singh has been appointed the new principal officer at Sun Insurance replacing Inia Naiyaga.

Singh joined Sun Insurance in 2013 as the General Manager of Finance and Compliance.

Singh is a chartered accountant by profession and is currently a Council Member with the Fiji Institute of Accountants.

Article continues after advertisement

Chair, Padam Lala says the Board is pleased to have Singh take on this important role as he possesses a wealth of experience in Finance, Risk Management, and Strategic Planning.

Naiyaga will retire as the Managing Director at the end of this month but continue to serve as a Board member from January 1st.

Lala says Naiyaga headed the company during a very difficult and challenging time.

