New aircraft causes spike in monthly trade deficit

The purchase of new aircraft by Fiji Airways caused a spike in Fiji’s trade deficit for November 2019.

Provisional figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show an increase from $271 million in October 2019, to $644 million a month later.

Of this amount, $446 million was for the import of aeroplanes. Fiji Airways took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 in the same month.

Article continues after advertisement

On year to year comparison, wheat and meslin imports increased by more than 100% to $43.3 million.

Total imports in November 2019 were valued at $817 million while exports stood at $172 million.