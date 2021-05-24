New Agreement will benefit Fijians

New India Assurance and Post Fiji have signed an agreement, making the postal agency the new distribution channel for general insurance products.

This arrangement will enable Fijians to buy New India Assurance policies and other related services at Post Fiji outlets.

Post-Fiji CEO Dr. Anirudha Bansod says with a wider distribution network service in Fiji, they aim to promote relevant insurance policies to the people.

“Suddenly there is a huge potential coming up from the rural market as well and we sometimes forget the importance of the rural market especially the kava which is going overseas there and this is where they can insure those products as well.”

New India Assurance Chief Operating Officer M. Rama hopes this partnership will enable customers from remote corners of Fiji to take advantage of their service.

“With this agreement, I’m sure we will be able to penetrate into the market more and as per the vision of the government and of Post Fiji, we will be reaching the homes of many more people who are not yet aware of the necessities of insurance”

Meanwhile, Post Fiji employees have been trained to attend to insurance-related queries.