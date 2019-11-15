New adult bus fares now in effect

New increased adult bus fares have come into effect from today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says new fares are set at a maximum rate which will provide a ceiling to protect vulnerable Fijians.

FCCC last month approved an increase in the maximum bus fare of seven cents per stage, the first in more than 10 years.

This was after a review that was conducted in 2009 which was followed up by a robust and independent analysis of the Fiji Bus Operators Association’s submission in addition to widespread public consultations.

On the increase of adult fares effective from today, Commission CEO Joel Abraham says the new fares offer a maximum increase which bus operators can work with.

Using Tacirua Buses as an example, under the new fare schedule they’ve been approved to charge two dollars and 11 cents for an express fare, however they have agreed to charge only two dollars.

Abraham also notes that for non-exclusive routes, they are encouraging bus operators to set competitive fares.

The CEO is also warning bus companies that if they are found to be unilaterally charging fares above the maximum price, they will be charged and subsequently prosecuted.

While the new adult fares now effective, increased school fares will be initiated from the 4th of May.

Meanwhile, the FCCC also clarified that for any future requests to review the bus fares, bus operators will be required to adhere to the Bus Fare Regulatory Framework