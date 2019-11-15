New $4.8m Namaka Market officially opened

The $4.8m new Namaka Market which stands as a symbol of economic mobility was opened by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today.

Bainimarama says the market is more than Nadi’s latest landmark because it will provide economic empowerment for the Jetset town.

The double storey market has 288 vendor stalls and 40 beds as well as office space.

“And it’s a one-stop centre for business needs, with a Nadi Town Council Sub-Office on level two where Fijians can pay rates, answer questions and lodge business and development applications. So, you can do your shopping and settle any business dealings with the Town Council, all in a single afternoon.”

Vendors based at the Namaka Market received further good news from the Prime Minister as every vendor will be granted a free business license for the next year.

“I urge the vendors here today: Make the most of what we’ve built for you, apply your creativity, bring innovative ideas and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit – because when you do well for yourselves, you do well for your nation.”

Meanwhile, the Australian Government also provided $400,000 dollars through UN-Women to assist in the construction of the market.