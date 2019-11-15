Network upgrade nears completion for Vodafone Fiji

Vodafone Fiji Limited is set to complete its massive $210m network expansion and upgrade in the next two weeks.

Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says the project was due to be completed in April however, it was delayed due to the pandemic and unfavorable weather conditions.

“We have added a 147 new base stations, these are new sites that we have added to our existing network of sites bringing the total number of sites to 540. What this also means is that we have upgraded some of our existing 3G, so in total, a 100 3G base are now being upgraded to 4G. This also means that around 85 percent of Fiji’s population now have access to very fast internet on Vodafone’s 4G network.”

Vodafone Fiji also launched its revised data plan and packages today.

The company handed over $150, 000 to its charitable partners to help them continue with their community work.