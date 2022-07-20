Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink in Stranger Things season four [Source: Netflix]

After enjoying a long reign as king of streaming, Netflix isn’t ready to give up its crown.

The streaming giant lost nearly 1 million subscribers between April and July, as an accelerating number of people quit the service.

But that was not as many as the firm had feared, as the launch of a new season of hit drama Stranger Things helped the firm staunch the outflow.

Article continues after advertisement

Netflix said it expected sign-up growth to restart later this year.

The company reported its first subscriber loss since 2011 in April, news that was followed by hundreds of job cuts.

Rivals are challenging its dominance, while price hikes have taken a toll.