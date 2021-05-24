Home

Business

Netflix launches first games on smartphones

| @BBCWorld
November 3, 2021 10:33 am
[Source: BBC]

Netflix is launching its first games worldwide as it seeks to break into the game subscription market.

Starting Tuesday, the company will roll out updates to its Netflix app on Android smartphones, showing what games are available for download.

To begin with, five mobile games are included for Netflix subscribers.

The company is promising more to come – with no adverts in the game and no in-app purchases like those common in other mobile games.

Of the five games launching with the service, two are linked to the streaming giant’s popular Stranger Things series:

Stranger Things: 1984
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Card Blast
Teeter Up
Shooting Hoops

