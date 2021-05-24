Home

Business

Nestle pulls KitKat and Nesquik out of Russia

BBC NEWS
March 24, 2022 9:39 am

Swiss food giant Nestle is pulling its popular brands out of Russia but will still sell essential foods.

The firm stopped investment in the country earlier this month but has now suspended sales of brands such as KitKat and Nesquik.

It follows fierce criticism of the firm by Ukrainian politicians.

Article continues after advertisement

A growing number of Western brands have suspended operations in Russia in protest at the war but a few are staying put.

“As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food – not on making a profit,” Nestle said.

“We are fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia,” it added.

