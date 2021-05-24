Nestle donates towards Tonga relief efforts

Nestlé Fiji says they have a long and cherished association with Tonga and its people.

General Manager, Tim Inkster says this is through their business and with Tongans who work for Nestlé in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

Nestlé Fiji yesterday donated $75,000 to support relief efforts underway in Tonga following the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption and tsunami.

The donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Tonga Volcano and Tsunami Appeal will help extend support to the people affected by the impact of this natural disaster.

Inkster says the funds will help the IFRC to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

IFRC Pacific Head of Delegation, Katie Greenwood says Red Cross teams are currently delivering urgent drinking water and relief kits to people who have lost everything.

She adds the donation will contribute to immediate relief needs, such as emergency shelter, safe drinking water, first aid and health care and essential household items.