Neptune buys Pacific Direct Line, takes over W&G

Neptune Pacific Line has acquired Pacific Direct Line from its Singapore based parent holding company, Pacific International Lines.

This now makes Neptune the new owners of all of PDL’s regional and Fiji based companies.

The companies include Williams and Goslings, Transam, Transam Genera, container repair, sale and depot company CRS, as well as Pacific Bulk Fuel, a joint venture company with McKay Shipping, dedicated to the sale and transport of fuel, lubricants, gas and drums throughout the Pacific.

This multi-million-dollar acquisition now makes Neptune one of the largest shipping companies in the region.

The acquisition was done following a thorough investigation by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

FCCC carried out the merger assessment as a result of voluntary notification by NPL.

FCC chief executive Joel Abraham says the merger had the potential to adversely impact consumer choice, or hinder competition in freight forwarding markets.

Abraham says Neptune was told to implement strict ring-fencing arrangements within and between its businesses, including controls on the use of confidential information provided to the agency businesses by shipping lines.

This system is to be monitored by an independent auditor and a rigorous market monitoring regime will also be implemented by the FCCC to protect competition in this market.

As a result of this acquisition, Neptune will have access to six new markets which are Wallis &Futuna, Tuvalu, Kiribati (Tarawa & Christmas Island), New Caledonia and Tahiti.

Neptune is part of the around $10b ‘Wonderful Company’, founded by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, who are also the owners of FIJI Water, one of Fiji’s biggest exports.