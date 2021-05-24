Navua businesses remain open despite challenges

The first few weeks of the Wainadoi border closure increased business activity in Navua, but some businesses are now experiencing a downturn.

Retailers say the border at Wainadoi had boosted their business as those who used to travel to Lami or Suva for shopping started spending in Navua.

Salesh Billamoria who owns a DVD shop says the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in Navua varies.

“Regarding the business, it is abit slow here. The Main thing is the border and people are not able to go to the Suva area.”

Better Bargain Manager, Prajesh Kumar says their business has been doing well.

“The business is good but not very good. I think this is because of the border people are not able to go to Suva so they are spending in Navua.”

However, the owner of Darshans Supermarket Rajesh Darshan says business is now slowing down.

He adds things were different during the first few weeks of the closure of the border.

Despite the challenges, businesses remain open.

