Nausori market shutdown

Nausori market will be closed from tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

Minister Premila Kumar on her twitter confirmed that the market is closed to allow decontamination by the Health Ministry team.

Kumar says this procedure is necessary for public safety.

The market will be open for business on Thursday.

Nausori Market will be closed on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021 for decontamination by the Ministry of Health Team. This procedure is necessary for public safety. The market will be open for business from Thursday, 24th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/ja4avIuafC — Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) June 22, 2021

