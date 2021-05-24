Home

Nausori market shutdown

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 4:21 pm
Nausori market will be closed from tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

Minister Premila Kumar on her twitter confirmed that the market is closed to allow decontamination by the Health Ministry team.

Kumar says this procedure is necessary for public safety.

The market will be open for business on Thursday.

