Business

Nausori mall in final phase

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 11, 2022 6:30 am

Work on the shopping mall in Nausori Town is in its final phase.

Tui Nausori Ratu Lepani Tagicakibau says the multi-million dollar project once completed will help generate more income activities for the three provinces in Nausori.

The four-story building is an investment between Chinese Investor Zhong Fhei and a mataqali in Nausori village.

“They came to seek partnership with us with regards to the land development so initially they gave us so we request them that we have 30 percent ownership regarding the development so they agree.”

Ratu Lepani says also part of the development is the establishment of water sports at the Rewa River.

The building once completed will have eateries, hair salons, restaurants and apartments to name a few.

The project costs $20million.

 

 

 

