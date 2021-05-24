National Park ready to welcome back tourists

The Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park is ready to welcome back tourists once our international borders reopen.

Ranger, Saimoni Naruma says they’ve been receiving calls inquiring when the Park will open to the public for outdoor activities.

Naruma says final preparations to reopen the Park are underway.

“We’ll be expecting a lot. We’re bracing ourselves because we know many people will come. The rangers have been cleaning up walking tracks, making new walking tracks too. And now we’re updating our COVID policy in preparation for the opening of borders again.”

Sigatoka River Safari Managing Director, Jay Whyte says having tourists back into the country will be a major boost to their operations.

“Based on some of the inquiries that we’re receiving now from overseas, there’s a lot of interest from people who are heading back to Fiji. I’ve heard good news about resorts, Christmas bookings so we’re looking forward to positive change in the not-so-distant future.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier said they are looking at re-opening international borders by November.