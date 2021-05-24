Home

National carrier welcomes removal of pre-arrival testing

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 29, 2022 4:22 pm

Fiji Airways expects a further boost in bookings following the announcement that pre-arrival COVID tests will not be needed for fully vaccinated travelers effective Sunday.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljeon says on the cusp of the high season, they have already booked in a big number of arrivals from Aussies and Kiwis looking to swap the winter weather for Fijian paradise.

He adds with this news, Fiji Airways expects even bigger numbers.

“The fact that now you don’t have to do the Rapid Antigen Test before you travel into Fiji is another major move that will help boost tourism even further.”

Viljeon also says the national carrier is preparing to ramp up services in response to the anticipated increased demand for travel.

“It’s now very easy to travel. All you have to do if you’re 16 years and older is demonstrate that you’re fully vaccinated, show that you’ve booked your insurance cover and basically your Rapid Antigen Test that done on the second day (of arrival). So much much easier, much less to comply with.”

The Fijian government says this move will reduce costs and lend greater convenience to those travelling to Fiji.

The change applies to all visitors entering Fiji by air or sea who were previously required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to arrival.

