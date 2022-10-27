National Carrier recognized as five star by APEX

[Photo: Fiji Airways / Facebook]

Fiji’s national carrier has been rated a Five Star Major Airline 2023 in the Official Airline Ratings by its passengers.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen is in California, USA to receive the award on behalf of the airline.

For the 2023 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale.

Article continues after advertisement

The APEX Official Airline Ratings were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Viljoen says they have worked very hard to elevate the airline to a level where it has been recognized as an APEX Five Star Major Airline.

He adds while battling the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the national carrier showed resilience and managed to become a Five Star Rated Airline.

He says Fiji Airways success in resuming services in a COVID-safe manner, the quick ramp up, and record number of visitor arrivals contributed to their rating as a Five Star Airline.

He also says the National Carrier has managed to stay afloat, successfully navigated the pandemic, and is now soaring to newer heights in terms of bookings and revenue earnings.

Viljoen has also been invited to deliver a keynote address on Fiji Airways Journey from surviving and thriving.