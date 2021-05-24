National carrier plays vital role in tourism recovery

The changes for tourists to come to Fiji from December 1st would have been hugely undermined if Fiji did not have the national carrier.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says supporting Fiji Airways is essential in the long-term recovery, adding it’s for jobs, maintaining strong foreign reserves, and building resilience.

This comes as Parliament passed the increased Government guarantee to Fiji Airways borrowings by increasing the existing local approved guarantee from$191.1 million to $241.1m and the offshore borrowings from US$117.1m to US$142.1m with the total guarantee ceiling increasing from $455m to $561.4m.

This is valid until the guaranteed facilities are discharged or fully settled and that Fiji Airways be exempted from paying a guarantee fee.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is concerning that the Opposition does not see the big picture.

Minister for Economy took a swipe at the opposition for not speaking about the staff at the hotels.

“If the airline does not fly the hotel workers will not have a job. The lady who comes out from the coral coast to perform meke at the Warwick won’t be able to perform meke. However now she can come and perform meke because she has a job.”

The Minister also highlighted the Fijian Government is the majority shareholder of Fiji Airways holding 74.56 percent of the entire issued share capital.