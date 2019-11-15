Home

National Carrier cancels flights

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 3, 2020 4:50 pm
Fiji Airways has cancelled seven of its twenty-one flights scheduled for Hong Kong this month.[Source: Skytrax]

Fiji Airways has cancelled seven of its twenty-one flights scheduled for Hong Kong this month.

The decision was made following a decline in demand from the region as a result of the coronavirus alert and Mainland China travel restrictions.

The Airline while responding to questions sent by FBC News stated it will re-book affected guests on other scheduled services and will update them about the flight changes if booked directly with the airline.

It says they will also continue to monitor the situation and further adjust schedules for Hong Kong if required.

 

