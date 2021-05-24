National budget to help restart businesses

Businesses in COVID stricken towns and cities are slowly adjusting to the new norm as they work hard to continue operations.

The incentives in the national budget are an added boost, as many retailers will be able to stay afloat and keep their staff employed.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says the budget will build consumer and investor confidence that will create more economic activity.

“So it can help us all get up on our feet and start building up the economy again. That is very important for all of us to do. It is like we have to come together and work as a team, then only we will achieve things going forward.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti has clarified that employers are also looking to adhere to the no-jab, no-job policy as the new financial year started earlier this week.

“Another regulation the employers mandated and directed to ensure those who are not vaccinated are not to come to work. And therefore if there is any breach of that regulation can result in two things. Either they will close the company temporarily and or fine the company.”

Batiweti says this budget will also address if not most, all of the concerns of micro, small and medium enterprises wishing to restart their ventures amidst this crisis.