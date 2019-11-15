Nasinu residents ranked worst rate payers

Nasinu has been ranked the worst in rate payments out of the 13 municipal councils in Fiji.

Residents have complained of poor services by the Town Council but Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says they need money for this.

Rates for 2020 have been calculated at $3.1m, but only $1.1m has been paid up.

Kumar says ratepayers in Nasinu demand daily services such as garbage collection, but don’t pay their dues.

“Nasinu first of all they don’t pay the rates and secondly as a rate payer they are not proud of their own town”.

The minister has revealed they are considering an increase in town rates for Nasinu because services can’t be delivered as only 35 percent of the rates were collected.

Kumar says even before COVID-19 people were not paying rates and with the pandemic there are challenges being faced.

“We have to make sure that we recover all the rates owed by the ratepayers. Without rates recover the services cannot be delivered. So that’s a huge challenges that have on hand. The challenge is even bigger now with COVID-19.”

Garbage collection has been reduced to thrice weekly.

