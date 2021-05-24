Nasese Waters Development contract awarded

Hari Punja and Sons group, parent company of FMF Foods Limited, has signed a contract to develop the prime estate titled ‘Nasese Waters’.

Stage 1 of the prime residential estate, Stage 1 work will be completed as early as 22nd November of this year.

The contract worth over 10 million dollars is awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC SP (Fiji) Ltd).

Stage 1 prime residential lots are selling fast which consists of forty-three lots in the beautiful Nasese area.

This is one of the largest residential developments and the first gated community in Suva.

Manager Commercial Brian Chuang says CCECC SP (Fiji) Ltd is pleased to be awarded the tender for the largest luxury residential development in Suva. CCECC is a large construction company doing projects all over the world.

Chuang adds that this project will be completed by the end of November this year.

The development consists of 86 premier residential lots for luxury housing. Stage 2 developments will commence after the completion of Stage 1 development.

The Hari Punja & Sons Board Members says that after the successful residential lot completion of the Palms Denarau Beach Estate and Peninsula development in Denarau,

Nasese Waters is another luxury development by the HPS group.

This development is proving a great success as it is the most prestigious development in Suva.