Narsey appointed new FCEF President

Vinay Narsey has been appointed the new President of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

The Managing Director of Narseys Plastics Industries Ltd says he hopes to revive business confidence and maximize business opportunities for employers in Fiji.

“The major thing that we’ll need to focus on is working with our members and that would be on the post-covid recovery.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vinay Narsey is optimistic in leading his board of directors through an unprecedented time of doing business given Fiji’s current COVID-19 situation.

Narsey replaces Sandeep Chauhan.