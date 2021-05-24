Home

Narsey appointed new FCEF President

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 4:25 pm
Vinay Narsey has been appointed the new President of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

The Managing Director of Narseys Plastics Industries Ltd says he hopes to revive business confidence and maximize business opportunities for employers in Fiji.

“The major thing that we’ll need to focus on is working with our members and that would be on the post-covid recovery.”

Vinay Narsey is optimistic in leading his board of directors through an unprecedented time of doing business given Fiji’s current COVID-19 situation.

Narsey replaces Sandeep Chauhan.

