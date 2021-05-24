Nama Fiji prioritizes environmental sustainability

Nama Fiji, a beauty therapy outlet based out of Nadi has adopted a new initiative to ensure they operate in a manner that will safeguard our environment.

Founder of Nama Fiji, Debra Sadranu says they are strong advocates for caring about the environment and they have been using recyclable packaging, and bamboos to package their products.

She adds, clients have also been reminded to always bring in the glass bottle they initially purchased and the team will wash and refill the skincare ointment to save resources and protect our environment.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things that I just want to quickly say about nama or seaweeds in general, they do replenish within three weeks, so we are not harvesting causing a negative impact on the environment. We also looking at nama farming because seaweeds and nama act as a habitat for marine life and it also creates CO2 which is great for combating the effects of global warming.”

Sadranu plans to secure more international markets to buy their products in the near future.