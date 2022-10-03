Nama Fiji extends to New Zealand

Locally made skin¬care brand, Nama Fiji, continues to expand as it is now expected to hit the New Zealand market this month.

Essence Group Managing Director Debra Sadranu says this is after their partnership with New Zealand’s retail chain, Farmers.

Sadranu says they are excited to showcase their Fiji made skincare brand to those in New Zealand.

“The partnership with Farmers is a significant accomplishment for our Fiji brand and testimony that Fiji made products have the potential to be marketed overseas by reputable companies who recognize the vale and branding presence of locally made Fiji products.”

Sadranu adds that both Investment Fiji and Trade Pacific Invest have been supportive of the company’s journey.

She adds that plans are also in place to further extend the brand to the more than 59 stores that are currently selling the skincare.

With Nama being the key ingredient, this has also created jobs for women in Yasawa who are contracted to Essence Group.