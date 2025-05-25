Nama Fiji calls for smarter branding

Local brands must lift their game to meet tourist demand.

Nama Fiji Founder Debra Sadranu told business leaders in Nadi that quality, story, and sustainability now matter more than ever.

She said tourists want Fiji-made products that look good, feel authentic and support local people, especially women.

Her skincare brand uses sea grapes harvested by Yasawa women. It now sells in nine countries.

“What tourists want- they want Fiji-made, they want international standards, they want storytelling, they want sustainable, they want environmentally friendly and supporting villages and predominantly women.”

Sadranu said tourism helped drive that growth.

But she warned that a good product isn’t enough. Poor packaging and weak marketing will hold businesses back.

She urged companies to target the right spots resorts, airports and tourist zones.

She said overpricing and cluttered shops turn buyers away.

With the right plan, Sadranu believes Fiji brands can grow at home and abroad.

