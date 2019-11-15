Naitasiri women band together for business support

Forty-six representatives from the Naitasiri Women in Dairy have banded together to grow their business during these trying times.

The Naitasiri women ventured into mushroom farming which has proven quite profitable.

Vice President Salote Takayawa says they initially made money only from their dairy business, but this did not stop them from tapping into other means of generating income.

“These women are from six villages in the province and we meet every Monday and work on our farms. All the women are committed to this business because we have seen the benefit of it and it has helped us a lot.”

Takayawa says the women have up their game and their business is flourishing with support from their husbands.

“We used to run the dairy business but when we started mushroom farming our husbands said they can handle dairy so we can just focus on the mushroom farms.”

Takayawa says from planting 500 substrates they can expect earnings of around $3,000.

She says the money earned from sales of mushrooms is shared amongst the women with ten percent set aside as business savings.