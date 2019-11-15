Nadrau nursing station upgraded

Staff from Bank of South Pacific’s Tavua branch carried out maintenance work at the Nadrau nursing station.

This also includes the installation of a solar power system.

BSP Area Manager West & North, Viliame Varasikete says the project is a demonstration of the bank’s long standing support for the community and Vanua.

Varasikete says they adopted the challenges faced by the station who are forced to stop immunisation services and transport critical vaccines to the nearest health centre with cooling facility due to power disruptions.

He adds installing a solar power solution will address this issue and boost people’s access to immunisation.

Senior Divisional Medical Officer Tavua, Dr Oliwafemi Ojo says the upgrade is timely.

He says the private-public partnerships as such helps the Ministry of Health provide a critical service to Fijians.