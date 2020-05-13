Nadi Town Council allows hawkers in Namaka

In an effort to help Fijians during this difficult time, the Nadi Town Council has allowed hawkers to sell in front of shops and supermarkets in Namaka.

Chief executive Craig Powell says with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting many pockets, they are trying to help Fijians earn money for their families.

“We are just following the queue of our current administration, I would say just relaxing some of our restrictions and to help put people during this difficult time.”

FBC News understands only two months ago, vendors were not allowed to sell in the area as shop owners would complain with the town council.

However, with the adverse effects of COVID-19, shop owners have now welcomed these vendors back, realizing that the hawkers too need to earn a living.

Former Nadi International Airport worker Merewalesi Lasa who now sells food and pastries in Namaka applauded the Council’s move.

“I like it because rather than staying at home and feeling bored I better come and do some selling rather than sleeping and doing nothing, at least something I have to earn.”

Plans are also in place to ensure the vendor’s do a proper setup so that they are not blocking the walkway for the pedestrians.

The council is trying to identify more areas around Namaka where vendors can sell their goods.