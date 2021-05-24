Nadi resorts focus on providing employment

A few resorts in Nadi that are still operating say their main priority now is to provide employment wherever they can.

Sofitel Resort General Manager, Vincent Macquet says despite the industry not looking good as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases, providing jobs to as many staff as possible is the focus now.

“The profit right now isn’t even a topic of conversation for us because above all else what we need to put forward right now is our human values also showing our full support to our employees.”

Macquet says the only business they have at the moment is housing Fiji Airways staff for quarantine.

He says this has allowed a significant number of staff to be able to work.

Radisson Blu Resort General Manager, Charles Homsy says even though they are in survival mode, the welfare of their staff is paramount.

Homsy is also hoping that a few restrictions are lifted if people have been fully vaccinated.