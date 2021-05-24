Nadi hotels slowly rising from COVID effect

More hotels continue to restart operations in Nadi as the industry slowly gets back on its feet.

The famous Tokatoka Resort today officially re-opened after being closed for seven months.

Resort Manager, Desappa Mudaliar, says the staff feel good to be back doing what they are passionate about.

Mudaliar says they also have brought back 12 staff to carter for the local market and says with the Fiji Day weekend coming up, they already have bookings.

Mudaliar has also credited the staff for being resilient during this hard time and adds they are confident the industry will bounce back.