Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|
Full Coverage

Business

Nadi farmers ready for challenging season

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 25, 2021 12:20 pm

Despite the current difficult situation, many cane farmers in Nadi are preparing for the upcoming cane harvesting season.

Tovatova Sardar, Mohammad Soheb says amidst concerns of a low forecast cane price, some farmers are ready to take on a challenging season.

Soheb says they hope there will be changes to the forecasted price of $54.36.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are ready to harvest but we are waiting for the next budget to come so that if there may be an increment there.”

He says the COVID-19 situation is also making things more difficult and the majority of these farmers depend heavily on the sugar cane industry.

Another cane farmer Mohammad Faiyaz says this season will be a test for them, however, it will not be impossible to overcome.

Faiyaz also says he is ready to harvest his cane but will decide next week.

The Lautoka Mill will open on Monday while crushing is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.