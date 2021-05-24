Nadi farmers ready for challenging season

Despite the current difficult situation, many cane farmers in Nadi are preparing for the upcoming cane harvesting season.

Tovatova Sardar, Mohammad Soheb says amidst concerns of a low forecast cane price, some farmers are ready to take on a challenging season.

Soheb says they hope there will be changes to the forecasted price of $54.36.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are ready to harvest but we are waiting for the next budget to come so that if there may be an increment there.”

He says the COVID-19 situation is also making things more difficult and the majority of these farmers depend heavily on the sugar cane industry.

Another cane farmer Mohammad Faiyaz says this season will be a test for them, however, it will not be impossible to overcome.

Faiyaz also says he is ready to harvest his cane but will decide next week.

The Lautoka Mill will open on Monday while crushing is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard