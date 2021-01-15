Nadi couple struggles to send kids to school

A Nadi couple will only send two of their four children to school tomorrow as they struggle to buy school items due to COVID-19.

Former hotel worker, Naomi Senitetevo, says with her husband also on reduced pay, it hasn’t been easy as they try and work out a way to send four of their kids to school.

Senitetevo says they have been selling food at the VotCity Flea Market for at about seven months, however, they still don’t earn enough.

“Right now we only can afford to buy for two of the secondary school kids and we haven’t completed yet and we are working very hard to complete their school requirement.”

Senitetvo, aged 41 says they have sacrificed a few things since last year in order to survive.

“Before we were able to buy everything in the house but during this crisis, we have been cutting down on things. Food whatever we have and whatever is affordable that we are able to buy.”

The hardship she shared are just the tip of the iceberg of what many parents are facing in Nadi since COVID-19 hit the world last year.