Nadi cane farmers urged to harvest

A few Nadi sugarcane farmers are urging other growers to harvest on time.

Meighania farmer, Naushad Ali says despite the current debate on the forecast price, harvesting should be done especially for the Lautoka Mill.

Ali says cane farmers should focus on themselves during this new crushing season.

“I don’t know why they are waiting and listening to other people actually the problem is they are going into politics which should not happen.”

Another cane grower, Remal Narayan says he started harvesting today and is looking forward to supplying 1,000 tonnes of cane.

Narayan says despite the low forecast price, he will still deliver his cane to the Mill.

The Lautoka Mill opened today with crushing to start from tomorrow.