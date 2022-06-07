Nadi cane farmers prep for new season

Sugarcane farmers. [File Photo]

The majority of sugarcane farmers in Nadi are preparing for the new harvesting season.

With crushing expected to begin later this month, farmers have been ensuring they have everything in order.

Mohammad Soheb, a Sardar for Mulomulo, Nadi says there are around 30 farmers in the area and most of them will begin harvesting cane from next week.

However, Soheb says some are worried about other issues which may result in delays.

“Around 50% of them are preparing for the cane harvesting and they are also mostly waiting for the cane access road they have not yet prepared. Probably the main problem is the fuel price because the transportation will be very high.”

Another Nadi farmer, Raymond Chetty says he is ready to harvest his crops this season.

Chetty says other cane growers in his area are also preparing and hoping for a good year.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is expecting to crush around 1.7 million tonnes of cane this season.