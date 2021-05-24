Nadi businesswoman proud of new product

Two years of determination and most importantly commitment has led to a Nadi entrepreneur launching her new product MESOVU.

MESOVU is basically Fiji’s first goat milk soap manufactured out of local organic ingredients.

Owner, Beatrice Nast says the idea came up during a trip to the Yasawas just before COVID struck.

Beatrice says the idea of using goat milk for her soap product is exciting.



[Owner, Beatrice Nast]

“I started to research and started to do some homework and got into it more and more and I wanted to do it for the little street market but it turned out to be something bigger.”

“MESOVU” will engage local goat farmers and virgin coconut oil producers as main suppliers for the product, which will mean employment for the Fijian communities.

Beatrice is currently working with three women goat farmers and oil suppliers.

A few retail chains, resorts, and high-end boutiques have approached Beatrice to sell her product.