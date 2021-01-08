Nadi businessman to change approach due COVID-19

A Nadi businessman has decided to change his approach of doing business to suit the current situation.

Fried Chicken Planet restaurant owner, Mohammad Aiyaz says they will need to cut down more on their costs in order for their business to survive.

Aiyaz says he is aware that not many people are spending now and this is an area they will need to work out to suite the market.

He says they have even changed the pricing of their food. However, Aiyaz says they will not compromise the quality of their dishes and service.

In 2019, the business owner ventured into opening another shop in Nadi Town.

Aiyaz adds that if there’s an opportunity to open elsewhere, he will do so as he has confidence in the economy.