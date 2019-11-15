Nadi businessman opens new restaurant despite challenges

A Nadi businessman’s determination has seen him open a new restaurant after the closure of his shop in March last year due to COVID-19.

Chatori Chaat owner, Amit Kumar, says he did not give up when he was forced to close Mumbai Dhaba as sales plummeted.

Kumar says his confidence in the economy was the driving factor in opening up the Indian street food kiosk in Namaka.

“As an optimistic person once you do something you try and survive because the main thing is that you have laurel in your head you should do something to recover and survive.”

Originally from India, Kumar who has lived in Fiji for 15 years says his restaurant has done well since opening in November.

The 42-year-old says 2021 will be a tough year for businesses in Nadi.

“Due to the pandemic the situation is very bad but one should have the courage to start.”

The restaurant which cost $3,000 to start up, has created five new jobs.