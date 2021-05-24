Nadi businesses welcome opening of Australian borders

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce & Industry has welcomed the move by Australia to open up its international borders.

Australia will allow fully-vaccinated visitors without undergoing quarantine period however those without COVID-19 vaccination will be required to undertake a mandatory two weeks quarantine at their own expense.

NCCI President Doctor Ram Raju says Fiji should practice similar policies.

Dr Raju says room rates need to be attractive and affordable for visitors.

He also adds they need to ensure that visitors are fully vaccinated before they travel to Fiji.