Nadi businesses welcome customers

The long wait by many Nadi businesses is finally over as they re-opened their doors under the new normal from Monday.

Many restaurants and other businesses are operating at 70% or less occupancy.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Ram Raju and other board members toured the town yesterday and says all COVID protocols being strictly adhered to with clearly marked signs displayed at the entrances.

Doctor Raju says everyone is thrilled and the customers are enjoying the dining in their favourite restaurants.

He says during the almost seven months of closure, many outlets took the opportunity to renovate their premises.

The President says they were optimistic that eventually restrictions will be uplifted, re-establishing the livelihoods of thousands of Fijians.

He stresses that this is a “new normal” that everyone has to accept and embrace for as long as possible.

Doctor Raju warn that any misuse of the opportunities will be risky and heavy fines expected if charged.