Nadi businesses still struggling

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 1, 2022 3:21 am
The Nadi town

A number of businesses in Nadi are still struggling despite the re-opening of our international border last month.

Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Ram Raju says members have raised issues regarding the business environment over the past few weeks.

Dr Raju says some owners in the Jet Set Town are even on the verge of closing shop while others are thinking of switching their mode of business.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of them are also not able to meet the repayment to the banks, especially on the loans. The loan repayments have been difficult, some are requesting if we could seek assistance from the RBF.”

He says despite the unpredictable business situation, they are still encouraging their members to remain positive as things will definitely change soon.

Dr Raju also says the other issue they are dealing with is some landlords have not been friendly with the rent price even though tenants are struggling.

However, he says they are still in talks with property owners in trying to get them to be considerate about the situation.

