Nadi businesses record good Fiji Day sales

Businesses in Nadi have been recording good sales since last week as Fijians gear up for Fiji Day celebrations this Saturday.

Meenoos Nadi Supervisor, Mohini Lata says their shops have been full of people buying their outfits for Fiji’s 50th Independence Day.

“Plenty people come here to buy only the Fiji things, Fiji uniforms or shirts like children’s wear and ladies wear but only in blue.”

Lata says they are also somewhat surprised that people are spending despite difficult times.

Narhari Electrical Nadi Retail Manager, Vijendra Mani says this Saturday is an important day for all Fijians.

“It made our mood change at this particular time as everything in Fiji has been settling down and we are very much happy to be celebrating this 50 years of independence.”

Mani says he is looking forward to the celebrations in Nadi.

Shops in the main street have also been decorated in Fiji Blue, as they count down to Fiji’s 50th Independence Day.