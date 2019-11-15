Home

Nadi Business reaches out to Suva Market

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 12:15 pm

Some small businesses from the Western Division have expanded their reach and travel to Suva to sell their goods on weekends.

With the slow market demand in Nadi, Pumua Fiji, a catering business owned by two cousins, is thriving in the capital.

Co-owner Hans Fatiaki says the pandemic has caused them to try and think outside the box.

After running a jewellery business, Fatiaki says they have had to look for other alternatives, like selling food and juice, to try and cushion the impact of the pandemic.

“Well coming from Nadi obviously Suva has a bigger market and often there are more customers so that’s really good for the business as well as our families. So far we only use the markets that’s going on for our platform but we’re hoping to expand maybe in time to come.”

Puamua Fiji was established in 2014 and has been part of the GOLD FM Roc Market since last month.

