Nadi Airport ranked amongst the best

Nadi International Airport. [File Photo]

Nadi International Airport has been ranked amongst the best in a few categories of the SKYTRAX 2022 World Airports Awards in France.

The SKYTRAX World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the world’s airport industry.

It represents the global benchmark of airport excellence.

The Nadi Airport ranked 8th for the Best Staff in Australia and the Pacific category, 9th as the Cleanest Airports in the region and 10th for the Best Airports in Australia and the Pacific.

In 2018, the airport was named as one of the most improved.

Hamad International Airport was named as the World’s Best Airport for the second year running.

Other major winners include Singapore Changi Airport, winning awards for the World’s Best Airport Staff Service and the World’s Best Airport Dining, Istanbul Airport won the awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and as the Most Family-Friendly Airport.