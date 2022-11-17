Nadi Airport aims for net zero carbon emission

Fiji’s main airport and gateway, Nadi International Airport is gradually offsetting its carbon emission.

This will result in the eco-friendly modernization of the airport and switch to renewable energy.

Fiji Airports Limited Manager Safety and Risk Management Sunia Korosigasiga presented on their ambitious journey of achieving net zero carbon emission at the University of the South Pacific today.

“For us, we’re looking at installing solar projects. We’re currently talking to interested suppliers at the moment and we hope to get that across the line if not next year then 2024.”

This is an outcome of the commitments made by the air transport industry to the international treaty – the Paris Agreement.

Fiji Airports Environment officer Kashmita Naicker says electricity is the airport’s biggest emission contributor.

“As part of the airport accreditation program, we look at five scopes at the airport. One is the electricity, one is the air side, vehicles operations, our standby generators, the fuel used in our fire drills, and our incinerator so from that five emission sources our greatest emission contributor is our electricity at the Nadi international airport.”

Fiji Airports Limited aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.